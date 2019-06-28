Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 1,813,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 464,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $94,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

