Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 20.1%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price shot up 20.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.11. 4,948,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,118% from the average session volume of 406,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.