PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. 919,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,195,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.