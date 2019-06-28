Po.et (POE) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Po.et has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and $570,620.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and OKEx.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

