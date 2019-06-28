Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

PLP opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. Polypipe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 451.80 ($5.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 430.74. The stock has a market cap of $884.72 million and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

