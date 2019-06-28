PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.15 to C$18.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. GMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$18.60 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.08.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 213.11%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

