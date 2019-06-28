Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

“We believe 2Q19 will be a low hurdle for PRMW and much higher in 3Q/4Q19, but PRMW expects to get help from Albertsons, continued strength from dispensers and IRC lift at WMT which is based on strong 1Q19 and Lowe’s to offset a flat Refill.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

