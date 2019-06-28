Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,375,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 940,300 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ PRTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 64,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41. Proteon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.