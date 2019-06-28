Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 122,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Provident Financial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Provident Financial stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

