Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$12.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,908. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 245.22% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

