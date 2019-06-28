PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:PLX) Insider Purchases A$15,887.70 in Stock

PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:PLX) insider William (Bill) Best purchased 17,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,887.70 ($11,267.87).

William (Bill) Best also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, William (Bill) Best purchased 726 shares of PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$652.67 ($462.89).

Shares of PLX opened at A$0.86 ($0.61) on Friday. PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR has a 52 week low of A$0.46 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of A$1.02 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Pyrolyx AG engages in the extraction of recovered carbon black (rCB) from end-of-life tires in Germany and internationally. The company develops and operates a process that transforms waste tires into raw materials, primarily rCB, pyrolysis oil, steel, and gas. Its rCB is used in the manufacture of tires, mechanical rubber products, and plastic masterbatches, as well as plastics and pigments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PYROLYX/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.