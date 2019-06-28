Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,416,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,382 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $13.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pyxus International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pyxus International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

