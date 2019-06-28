QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,872,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 21,296,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. 9,423,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 590,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240,703 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

