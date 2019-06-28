QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 680,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

