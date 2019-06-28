Qwertycoin Price Up 65.4% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $637,804.00 and $7,275.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 90,670,365,889 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

