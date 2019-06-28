Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Trading 10.6% Higher

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $26.54. 123,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 35,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rafael stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Rafael as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Rafael Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.