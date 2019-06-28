Red Pulse (RPX) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

