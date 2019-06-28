Red Rock Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,366% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 415,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,960. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

