Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.10 Million

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce sales of $573.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.49 million and the highest is $598.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $580.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 1,604,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,694.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

