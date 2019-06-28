Renold (LON:RNO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renold (LON:RNO) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RNO opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Renold has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.80 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

