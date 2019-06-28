Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.66. 199,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 65,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.14 and a current ratio of 38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 318,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

