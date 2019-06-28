Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 819,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 430,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 550.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

