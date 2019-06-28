Reviewing Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Good Times Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Good Times Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk and Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4, indicating that its stock price is 500% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.44% -4.25% -2.53% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Granite City Food & Brewery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $99.24 million 0.22 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -21.88 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million N/A -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

