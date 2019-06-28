Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 411376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

RBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FinnCap lowered Revolution Bars Group to a “corporate” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider William Tuffy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,146.74). Also, insider Jemima Bird purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £5,325 ($6,958.06).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

