Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 1,228,800 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 992,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 382,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,615. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

