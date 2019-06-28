Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 4,643.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,643.40 ($60.67).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 534.70 ($6.99). 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.59. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.