Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 4,554.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,535.06 ($59.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,880.50 ($63.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,756,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,633.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

