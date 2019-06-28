Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 358,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

