RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RMR Group by 255.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in RMR Group by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RMR Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 14,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,205. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

