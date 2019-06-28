Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,119,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 778% from the previous session’s volume of 697,333 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

