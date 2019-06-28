Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,102.11 ($14.40).

RR opened at GBX 836.80 ($10.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.40. Rolls-Royce has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

In related news, insider Ian Davis purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73). Insiders have bought 644 shares of company stock valued at $590,348 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

