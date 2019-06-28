Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,951.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Safex Token has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $2,951.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00265774 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,039,197,540 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

