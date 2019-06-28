SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 263,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

Shares of PER traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 83.50%.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.