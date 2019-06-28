Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.29 ($88.71).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €78.98 ($91.84) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.90.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.