Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.82. 721,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 258,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $127,767.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

