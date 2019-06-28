Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Up 5.9%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.82. 2,720,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,468,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70, a PEG ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $152,560.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.