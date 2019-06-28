Scroll Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00306812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.51 or 0.01792830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00155970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

