Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

NOG opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.86 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 11,013,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,622 shares during the period. Finally, Meghalaya Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 2,762,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,000 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

