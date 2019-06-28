Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.78. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.91).

Get Serica Energy alerts:

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.