SF Capital Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,569.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 17% against the dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $146,512.00 and $27,569.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00286801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.01776425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00152506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000515 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,698,968 tokens. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @



SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

