Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.