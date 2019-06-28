Short Interest in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Drops By 33.5%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 1,911,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 701,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 12,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $867.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,036,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 6,082.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Capital One Financial raised Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

