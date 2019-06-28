Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Increases By 16.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,594,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 5,658,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $169,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,941,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,862,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,341,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.09 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.01.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,953. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

