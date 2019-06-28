Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Drops By 61.3%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

