Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Decreases By 35.7%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Citizens worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of -0.16. Citizens has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

