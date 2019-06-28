Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Grows By 27.3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,616,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 4,412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

