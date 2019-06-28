Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Increases By 70.9%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $61.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Argand Partners, Lp bought 1,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,861,716 shares of company stock worth $8,396,072 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concrete Pumping stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

