Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases By 31.8%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 347,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 68,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 785.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 113,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,220. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.