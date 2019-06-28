Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Grows By 121.7%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,035,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,408 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 108,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NES opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

