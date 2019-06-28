Short Interest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Expands By 24.4%

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,741,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 7,833,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,592,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $63.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.